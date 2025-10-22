Are Banks Open Or Closed For Bhai Dooj? Check State-Wise RBI Bank Holiday List For October 23

Banks in several states will remain closed on Thursday, October 23, on account of various festivals, including Bhai Dooj.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar and various regional calendars, banks will remain shut on Thursday in six states for:

Bhai Dooj

Chitragupt Jayanti

Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)

Bhratridwitiya

Ningol Chakkouba

These holidays are being observed in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.

Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly to avoid inconvenience during this festive period. Though branch services will be unavailable on October 23 in the above-mentioned states, digital banking options, such as ATMs, UPI, internet banking, and mobile apps, will remain fully operational.