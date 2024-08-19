Dharavi Job Fair: 1,800 Aspirants Turn Out, 150 Secure On-The-Spot Job Offer

The Dharavi Job Fair saw strong participation with 1,800 aspirants attending for direct interviews. Out of these, 150 individuals received job offers, while 350 are moving on to final evaluations.

The average starting salary ranged from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 per month, with some positions offering up to Rs 40,000 per month, providing a significant boost towards financial stability for many families, according to a press release by Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt. on Monday.

Held on Aug. 11, this was the first large-scale employment drive in Dharavi, organised jointly by DRPPL — a collaboration between the Maharashtra government and Adani Group — and Sapio Analytics an employment and skill training organisation.

Fifty-seven companies participated in the fair, including major firms like Bharti Airtel Ltd., Tata AIA Life Insurance Co., TeamLease Services Ltd., EbixCash Global Services and SecureDebt Management Consultant Pvt.

A DRPPL spokesperson highlighted the event's success, saying that of the 4,000 registrations, 1,800 aspirants attended the interviews. "We are confident that the remaining applicants will also find placements soon," the spokesperson said. "We appreciate the involvement of prominent companies and the participation of major financial sector players like LIC, Tata AIA, and ICICI Lombard, which underscores the potential of Dharavi and the importance of directly bringing opportunities to those who need them most."

Jahana Shaikh, who got a job offer the same day, said: "I am thrilled to have secured a job as a telecaller at Reliance Jio. This opportunity means a lot to me because it is a step towards financial independence. I am extremely excited to start this new chapter in my life."

Prospective employers said the aspirants from Dharavi participated with a lot of enthusiasm and interest. Seeing the positive response, DRPPL is planning more such initiatives that will focus on providing employment opportunities and skill development programmes to the residents.