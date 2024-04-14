NDTV ProfitNationAnnual Amarnath Yatra To Begin From June 29
ADVERTISEMENT

Annual Amarnath Yatra To Begin From June 29

Advance registration for the 52-day-long yatra will be opened on April 15, the board said.

14 Apr 2024, 05:49 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cave of Lord Amarnath (Source: Wikimedia Commons)</p></div>
Cave of Lord Amarnath (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas will commence from June 29 and conclude on August 19, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board announced on Sunday.

Advance registration for the 52-day-long yatra will be opened on April 15, the board said.

The annual yatra takes place from the twin tracks—the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT