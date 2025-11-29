Airbus A320 Malfunction: What IndiGo, Air India Passengers Must Know Amid Flight Disruptions

Flight passengers may experience inconvenience in the coming days as major Indian airlines prepare to address a newly flagged safety issue affecting Airbus A320 family aircraft. Many Indian airlines have alerted passengers about possible disruptions in flight operations.

Airbus has said in a statement that A320 family jets are required to undergo software upgrades as intense solar radiation may corrupt data linked to flight-control systems in some aircraft. A few jets might also need hardware realignment to ensure safe operations. As a result, airlines will need to ground affected aircraft while the fixes are carried out. The A320 family aircraft includes A319s, A320 ceos and neos, and A321 ceos and neos.

A software upgrade is needed in the affected aircraft because a faulty Elevator Aileron Computer (ELAC) can trigger uncommanded pitch-down movements. Generally, ELAC is for flight controls. An Airbus A320 recently experienced such an event, leading to a brief and limited loss of altitude, Airbus said in a notification on Friday, as per a PTI report.