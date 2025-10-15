Air India Expands Network With 174 Weekly Flights For Both Domestic And International Routes

Air India added seasonal flights for Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi Jaisalmer, Delhi Udaipur, Mumbai-Jaipur, Mumbai-Udaipur, and Mumbai-Jodhpur routes. The first two rates are new additions by the airline. Extra flights on these routes will be effective from Oct 26.

More flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Indore will start operating from Oct 26. Similarly, more flights to Gujarat's Bhuj and Rajkot from Mumbai and Delhi will start operating from Oct 26.

Flight frequency is going to increase for these routes: Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Raipur, Delhi-Port Blair, Delhi-Aurangabad, Delhi-Guwahati, Delhi-Nagpur, Mumbai-Dehradun, Mumbai-Patna, and Mumbai-Amritsar, according to the statement.

Late September, Air India Group unveiled its operational plan from the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The group's value carrier Air India Express will operate 20 daily flights to 15 cities from the airport, according to a joint press release from the company and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

Operating daily 20 flights is part of Air India Group's initial phase. In the second phase, Air India Express will scale up the operations to 55 daily departures or 110 air traffic movements by mid-2026. The second phase includes five daily international flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport, according to the press release.

The group will further expand its operations to 60 daily departures or 120 air traffic movements from the new airport by winter in 2026, the release said.