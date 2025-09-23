Air India Express To Operate 20 Daily Flights From Navi Mumbai International Airport

Air India Group unveiled its operational plan from the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The group's value carrier Air India Express will operate 20 daily flights to 15 cities from the airport, according to a joint press release from the company and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd..

Navi Mumbai International Airport, operated by Adani Airport Holdings, will start operating from Sept 30, and mark the first phase of launch.

Operating daily 20 flights is part of Air India Group's initial phase. In the second phase, Air India Express will scale up the operations to 55 daily departures or 110 air traffic movements by mid-2026. The second phase includes five daily international flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport, according to the press release.

The group will further expand its operations to 60 daily departures or 120 air traffic movements from the new airport by winter in 2026, the release said.

This collaboration underscores Air India's commitment to boost domestic and international connectivity and propel India's growth in becoming the world's third-largest air passenger market by 2030.