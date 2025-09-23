Air India Express To Operate 20 Daily Flights From Navi Mumbai International Airport
Air India Group unveiled its operational plan from the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The group's value carrier Air India Express will operate 20 daily flights to 15 cities from the airport, according to a joint press release from the company and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd..
Navi Mumbai International Airport, operated by Adani Airport Holdings, will start operating from Sept 30, and mark the first phase of launch.
Operating daily 20 flights is part of Air India Group's initial phase. In the second phase, Air India Express will scale up the operations to 55 daily departures or 110 air traffic movements by mid-2026. The second phase includes five daily international flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport, according to the press release.
The group will further expand its operations to 60 daily departures or 120 air traffic movements from the new airport by winter in 2026, the release said.
This collaboration underscores Air India's commitment to boost domestic and international connectivity and propel India's growth in becoming the world's third-largest air passenger market by 2030.
"We are happy to work with Adani Airports to build Navi Mumbai International Airport not only as a point that connects to the rest of India, but also as one of the country’s key global transit hubs for both —passengers and cargo — given its strategic geographical location," said Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer and managing director, Air India.
Wilson said that the airline is looking forward to commence operation at the new airport as the Mumbai joins global league of world cities with more than one airport.
Air India is proud to lead the charge in connecting the West to the East and beyond via India. Expansion at Navi Mumbai Airport will support India's growth as well as its position as global aviation hub, Wilson said.
Navi Mumbai Airport is being built in five phases. The launch phase is expected to accommodate 2.0 crore passengers per annum and handle 0.5 million metric tons of cargo, the press release said.
Upon full completion, Navi Mumbai Airport will have the capacity to serve 9 crore passengers per annum and will handle 3.2 MMT of cargo annually, the press release said.
"We are delighted to welcome Air India Group to Navi Mumbai International Airport as one of our valued airline partners. Their ambitious expansion plans and global vision are perfectly aligned with our aim of making NMIA a benchmark in global aviation," said Arun Bansal, CEO Adani Airport Holdings
This partnership will redefine Mumbai's connectivity landscape and strengthen India's twin-airport strategy, Bansal said.