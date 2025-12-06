Air India Announces Waiver On Change Or Cancellation Of Domestic Bookings

Business NewsNationalAir India Announces Waiver On Change Or Cancellation Of Domestic Bookings
This one-time waiver is applicable for a change or cancellation made until December 8, 2025.

Five days after the IndiGo flight disruptions that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports pan-India, Tata Group-owned Air India on Saturday said it has taken several measures to 'help' fliers, including introducing a special waiver on change or cancellation fees on eligible domestic bookings.

It also said Air India, along with its subsidiary Air India Express, has 'proactively' capped economy airfares on non-stop domestic flights from December 4 to prevent the usual demand-supply dynamics applied by automated revenue management systems.

It also said both carriers are also in the process of ensuring compliance with the latest directive on airfare caps announced by the Civil Aviation Ministry on Saturday.

To provide greater flexibility, Air India and Air India Express have introduced a special waiver on change or cancellation fees on eligible domestic bookings, the airline said.

With this, customers who booked their flights with either carrier until December 4 for travel until December 15 can reschedule their bookings to a future date without paying the applicable rescheduling fee (within the validity of the purchased ticket, as applicable) or can cancel their bookings with full refund (without any cancellation fee applied).

This one-time waiver is applicable for a change or cancellation made until December 8, 2025. Fare difference, if any, in case of rescheduling will apply, it said.

