AIIMS Releases INI SS 2026 January Session Results: Download Merit Lists, Counselling Information

In a circular, the AIIMS said that this result is published on the basis of information provided by the candidates in the online application for INI-SS without any scrutiny regarding detailed eligibility, category certificates, sponsorship certificate etc. as applicable.

1. Candidature will be cancelled in case of any discrepancy detected at any stage (even after admission).

2. This result is provisional subject to fulfillment of the eligibility criteria as laid down in the advertisement, prospectus published and selection is subject to the verification of eligibility, documents in original etc. as applicable to the respective INIs.

3. Out of above result candidates who fulfill eligibility criteria, three (3) times the number of seats in respective category advertised for all AIIMS/PGIMER (Chandigarh) or (2) two times the total number of seat in respective category advertised for all INIs whichever is higher will be called for departmental assessment (20 marks) related to the course for which the candidate has applied in respective department for all AIIMS through video conferencing mode only.

4. The qualifying criteria of stage-I is published in the prospectus. The date and time for departmental assessment will be notified in subsequent result.

5. All communication shall be made through website/email/SMS on www.aiimsexams.ac.in or on registered email address/ registered mobile number of the candidates. AIIMS is not responsible for any loss on account of delay in access of website/email/SMS or failure of non delivery of email/SMS. All candidates should remain alert and visit website for more details.