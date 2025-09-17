AI Plane Crash: Disturbed By AAIB Report, Captain's Father Seeks Second Probe

Pushkaraj Sabharwal, father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who was one of the pilots of the ill-fated Air India Dreamliner, on Wednesday demanded a "formal investigation" by the central government.

In a letter to the civil aviation secretary and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) Director General, 91-year-old Pushkaraj said that selective leaks about the accident have led to speculation that Sumeet (56) was under tremendous psychological pressure and therefore, was contemplating committing suicide.

"These innuendos have very adversely affected my health and mental setup and the reputation of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal. They tarnish Captain Sabharwal's reputation, which is a fundamental right guaranteed to a citizen of India under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the letter, dated Aug. 29, said.

Notably, the accident, which was one of the worst in India's aviation history, led to the death of over 260 persons. The accident took place on June 12, shortly after the London-bound Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft took off from Ahmedabad.