AI Plane Crash: Disturbed By AAIB Report, Captain's Father Seeks Second Probe
Pushkaraj Sabharwal has demanded that the central government order a formal enquiry into the accident under Rule 12 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017.
Pushkaraj Sabharwal, father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who was one of the pilots of the ill-fated Air India Dreamliner, on Wednesday demanded a "formal investigation" by the central government.
In a letter to the civil aviation secretary and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) Director General, 91-year-old Pushkaraj said that selective leaks about the accident have led to speculation that Sumeet (56) was under tremendous psychological pressure and therefore, was contemplating committing suicide.
"These innuendos have very adversely affected my health and mental setup and the reputation of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal. They tarnish Captain Sabharwal's reputation, which is a fundamental right guaranteed to a citizen of India under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the letter, dated Aug. 29, said.
Notably, the accident, which was one of the worst in India's aviation history, led to the death of over 260 persons. The accident took place on June 12, shortly after the London-bound Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft took off from Ahmedabad.
Pushkaraj Sabharwal Demands Probe
Under Rule 12, the central government can institute a formal investigation into the circumstances of any accident of an Indian registered aircraft if it appears that it is expedient to hold such a probe.
There were no immediate comments from the civil aviation ministry and the AAIB on the letter.
Amid speculations about the cause of the fatal crash after the release of its preliminary probe report on July 12, AAIB had asserted that it was too early to draw any "definite conclusions" on what led to the accident as the investigation was still on, and that the final report will come out with the root causes. The probe agency had also urged everyone to refrain from spreading premature narratives.
"The preliminary report on the contrary does not allude to the 'what' happened or the bare facts of the crash, instead resorting to insinuations on the one hand and offering copious clean chits to the manufacturer/s on the other. The report in its present form is deficient, diversionary & discrepant (sic)," Pushkaraj's letter said.
