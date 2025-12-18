AI Express Flight From Jeddah To Kozhikode Makes Emergency Landing At Cochin Airport

An Air India Express flight from Jeddah to Kozhikode with 160 passengers carried out an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport in Kochi on Thursday due to issues involving its landing gear and tyre failure, an official said.

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), in a statement, said that it successfully facilitated the safe emergency landing of Air India Express flight IX 398 from Jeddah to Kozhikode, which was diverted to Kochi due to a technical issue involving the right main landing gear and tyre failure.

The aircraft landed safely at 09.07 am under full emergency conditions, it said.

"Our Jeddah-Kozhikode flight was diverted to Kochi and made a precautionary landing due to suspected damage to the aircraft’s tyre likely caused by a foreign object on the runway at Jeddah airport. The aircraft landed safely in Kochi, and all guests are being connected to Kozhikode by road. We regret the inconvenience caused and reiterate that safety remains our highest priority in every aspect of our operations, an AI spokesperson said in a statement.

Subsequently, the runway was cleared and released for operations, the statement added.