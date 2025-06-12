Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Releases First Statement — Read Here

An Air India plane crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. The plane caught fire after crashing, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing for miles around. Some camera crews accessed the crash area and showed visuals of the wreckage.

Emergency responders reached the site promptly and have launched intensive rescue, evacuation, and firefighting operations. "We are acquiring details about the casualties," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanan Desai.

Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick was carrying 242 passengers. The airline has released a statement on social media platform X.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle (https://x.com/airindia)."