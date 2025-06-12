Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Releases First Statement — Read Here
An Air India plane crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. The plane caught fire after crashing, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.
Thick black smoke could be seen billowing for miles around. Some camera crews accessed the crash area and showed visuals of the wreckage.
Emergency responders reached the site promptly and have launched intensive rescue, evacuation, and firefighting operations. "We are acquiring details about the casualties," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanan Desai.
Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick was carrying 242 passengers. The airline has released a statement on social media platform X.
"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle (https://x.com/airindia)."
#AirIndia flight AI171 crashes moments after take-off in Ahmedabad.
Read LIVE updates: https://t.co/X1eTvFIa0D pic.twitter.com/y2gXVn4jCQ
Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025.
DGCA Statement On Ahmedabad Flight Crash
On 12th Jun, 2025, M/s Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB while operating flight AI-171 from (Ahmedabad to Gatwick) has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 person on board the aircraft consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is a LTC with 8200 Hrs of experience. The copilot had 1100Hrs of flying experience.
As per ATC, aircraft departed from Ahmadabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft Immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site.
Aviation Minister On Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash
Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said he was "shocked and devastated" upon learning about the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad.
"We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," he wrote in a social media post.
(With PTI inputs)