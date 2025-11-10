Actor Prem Chopra Hospitalised For Viral Infection, Doctor Says He's Recovering

Business NewsNationalActor Prem Chopra Hospitalised For Viral Infection, Doctor Says He's Recovering
Aman Chopra, 92, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital two days ago under the care of cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale.

10 Nov 2025, 11:24 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File image of veteran actor Prem Chopra (Photo: PTI)</p></div>
File image of veteran actor Prem Chopra (Photo: PTI)
Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to a viral infection and age-related complications but is recovering well, his doctor said on Monday.

Chopra, 92, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital two days ago under the care of cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale.

“He is a known case of cardiac ailment and he also had a viral infection, and that’s why I’m treating him for the lungs. He is not in the ICU; he is in the ward,” Dr Jalil Parkar of Lilavati Hospital told PTI.

“He is 92 years old and he has age-related issues because of which his recovery takes a little time. He should be fine in another three-four days and go home,” the doctor added.

Sharman Joshi, who is married to the veteran actor’s daughter Prerana Chopra, said, “All good thank you,just some tests,back tomorrow."

Chopra is known for playing many villain roles in films such “Bobby”, “Do Raaste”, and “Kati Patang”. He has acted in more than 380 movies over six decades.

