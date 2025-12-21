3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Rohtak In Haryana

Business NewsNational3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Rohtak In Haryana
The epicenter of the earthquake, which was felt at 12.13 pm, was at Rohtak

21 Dec 2025, 03:21 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
There were no immediate reports about any casualty or damage.(Image Source: iStock)
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Haryana on Sunday afternoon.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which was felt at 12.13 pm, was at Rohtak at a focal depth of 5 km, the National Centre for Seismology said.

There were no immediate reports about any casualty or damage.

