3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Rohtak In Haryana
The epicenter of the earthquake, which was felt at 12.13 pm, was at Rohtak
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Haryana on Sunday afternoon.
The epicenter of the earthquake, which was felt at 12.13 pm, was at Rohtak at a focal depth of 5 km, the National Centre for Seismology said.
There were no immediate reports about any casualty or damage.
