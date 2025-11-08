26506 Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat: Check Route, Timetable, Fare And More
All you need to know about the 26506/05 Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express after PM Modi launched the new Vande Bharat Express train from Varanasi on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi on Saturday, connecting routes across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, and Karnataka to heritage sites, economic centers, and pilgrimage hubs.
The launch of the latest set of Vande Bharat trains marks a key step in improving regional connectivity and providing faster, more comfortable travel options for passengers on Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes.
The North Central Railway division highlighted the benefits of the Banaras-Khajuraho link, which will help connect the spiritual city of Varanasi to the UNESCO Heritage Site of Khajuraho.
The BanarasâKhajuraho #VandeBharatExpress— North Central Railway (@CPRONCR) November 8, 2025
Strengthening cultural connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.#à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¸à¤¿à¤¤_à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¤¸ pic.twitter.com/x4V2TZKvFH
Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express Train Number
Train Number 26505: Khajurao to Banaras
Train Number 26506: Banaras to Khajurao
Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat: Distance, Travel Time, Number of Stoppages
The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will cut travel time by approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes compared to the existing special trains.
The 469km journey of the Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat will bring travel time down to 8 hours. The train will depart early morning from Banaras and will make six halts before reaching Khajuraho in the afternoon. The train will run six days a week (except Thursday)
This new connection links some of India’s most significant religious and cultural sites, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho.
From the spiritual city of Banaras to the cultural heritage site of Khajuraho, the journey will now be more comfortable, faster, and safer!— Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) November 8, 2025
The new #VandeBharatExpress will offer passengers a world-class travel experience with state-of-the-art amenities.#à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¸à¤¿à¤¤_à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¤¸ pic.twitter.com/zrQhCwhGWK
26506 Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express Timetable
Train Number 26506 will start from Banaras at 5:10 a.m. and will halt at Varanasi Junction, Vindhyachal, Prayagraj Chheoki Junction, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Banda and Mahoba Junction before reaching Khajuraho Junction at 1:10 p.m.
26505 Khajuraho-Banaras Vande Bharat Express Timetable
Train Number 26505 will start from Khajuraho Junction at 3:20 p.m. and will halt at Mahoba Junction, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Prayagraj Chheoki Junction, and Vindhyachal before reaching Banaras at 11:15 p.m.
Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Ticket Prices
The fare for the Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express has not yet been announced. The ticket prices will be added in this article when the train is officially listed on the IRCTC app and website.
Note: The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express was launched on November 8 and is not yet operational. The halts, timings, and other details are tentative and may change once the the train is officially listed on the IRCTC app.