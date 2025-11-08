Business NewsNational26506 Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat: Check Route, Timetable, Fare And More
ADVERTISEMENT

26506 Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat: Check Route, Timetable, Fare And More

All you need to know about the 26506/05 Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express after PM Modi launched the new Vande Bharat Express train from Varanasi on Saturday.

08 Nov 2025, 01:48 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat
(Photo soure: Indian Railways)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi on Saturday, connecting routes across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, and Karnataka to heritage sites, economic centers, and pilgrimage hubs.

The launch of the latest set of Vande Bharat trains marks a key step in improving regional connectivity and providing faster, more comfortable travel options for passengers on Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes.

The North Central Railway division highlighted the benefits of the Banaras-Khajuraho link, which will help connect the spiritual city of Varanasi to the UNESCO Heritage Site of Khajuraho.

Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express Train Number

Train Number 26505: Khajurao to Banaras

Train Number 26506: Banaras to Khajurao

Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat: Distance, Travel Time, Number of Stoppages

The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will cut travel time by approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes compared to the existing special trains.

The 469km journey of the Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat will bring travel time down to 8 hours. The train will depart early morning from Banaras and will make six halts before reaching Khajuraho in the afternoon. The train will run six days a week (except Thursday)

This new connection links some of India’s most significant religious and cultural sites, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho. 

26506 Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express Timetable

Train Number 26506 will start from Banaras at 5:10 a.m. and will halt at Varanasi Junction, Vindhyachal, Prayagraj Chheoki Junction, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Banda and Mahoba Junction before reaching Khajuraho Junction at 1:10 p.m.

26505 Khajuraho-Banaras Vande Bharat Express Timetable

Train Number 26505 will start from Khajuraho Junction at 3:20 p.m. and will halt at Mahoba Junction, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Prayagraj Chheoki Junction, and Vindhyachal before reaching Banaras at 11:15 p.m.

Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Ticket Prices

The fare for the Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express has not yet been announced. The ticket prices will be added in this article when the train is officially listed on the IRCTC app and website.

Note: The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express was launched on November 8 and is not yet operational. The halts, timings, and other details are tentative and may change once the the train is officially listed on the IRCTC app.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT