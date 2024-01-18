NDTV ProfitNation14 Students, 2 Teachers Die As Boat Overturns In Lake Near Vadodara
ADVERTISEMENT

14 Students, 2 Teachers Die As Boat Overturns In Lake Near Vadodara

Two dozen students and four teachers were on a picnic and taking a boat ride in the Harni lake when the tragedy occurred in the afternoon, they said.

18 Jan 2024, 09:46 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Two dozen students and four teachers were on a picnic and taking a boat ride in the Harni lake when the tragedy occurred in the afternoon. (Source: X/<ins><a href="https://twitter.com/kathiyawadiii">Sagar Patoliya</a>)</ins></p></div>
Two dozen students and four teachers were on a picnic and taking a boat ride in the Harni lake when the tragedy occurred in the afternoon. (Source: X/Sagar Patoliya)

A school picnic turned tragic as 16 persons --14 students and two teachers -- died after a boat overturned in a lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat on Thursday, police officials said.

Two dozen students and four teachers were on a picnic and taking a boat ride in the Harni lake when the tragedy occurred in the afternoon, they said.

A search operation was underway to trace the missing persons, the officials said.

'Till now, 14 children and two teachers have died in the tragedy. One student, who was rescued, is undergoing treatment at SSG Hospital,' said an official of the Harni Police Station.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT