Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 6
Overseas investors turned net sellers in the cash market, snapping a five-day buying streak by selling equities worth Rs 689 crore on Thursday.
They remained net sellers in stock options for the fourth day in a row and net sellers in stock futures, index options, as well as index futures for the second day in a row on Thursday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equity on Thursday, breaking a streak of five consecutive sessions of being net buyers. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 689 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fourth session in a row and bought equities worth Rs 2,971 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 54,771 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
However, they remained net sellers in listed companies by Rs 1,308.9 crore, making up for the outflows by inflows of Rs 56,079.9 crore into the primary market.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Sept. 26 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 14,016 contracts and short positions by 9,154 contracts.
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 58,671.1 crore, stock options worth Rs 2,698.12 crore, index futures worth Rs 670.2 crore, and stocks futures worth Rs 4,200.6 crore.
F&O Cues
Nifty September futures fell by 0.05% to 25,236.75 at a premium of 91.65 points, while open interest fell by 2.33%.
Nifty Bank September futures rose by 0.2% to 51,727.6 at a premium of 254.55 points, while open interest fell by 1.6%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Sept. 12 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,400 call strikes, with 23,900 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Sept. 11, the maximum call open interest was at 59,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 51,500.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 4,070.7 crore from Rs 13,978.2 crore a day earlier to Rs 9,907.5 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 3,823.5 crore, from Rs 8,377.5 crore a day earlier to Rs 4,554 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.38 from the previous day's 1.42.