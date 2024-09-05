Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 6

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equity on Thursday, breaking a streak of five consecutive sessions of being net buyers. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 689 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fourth session in a row and bought equities worth Rs 2,971 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 54,771 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

However, they remained net sellers in listed companies by Rs 1,308.9 crore, making up for the outflows by inflows of Rs 56,079.9 crore into the primary market.