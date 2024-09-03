Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 3
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third day in a row, buying stocks worth Rs 1,735.5 crore on Monday
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in cash market for the third day in a row, and turned net buyers in stock futures, while they were sellers among index futures, index options, and stock options on Monday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities on Monday for the third day in a row. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,735.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 365.4 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 44,389.51 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Sept. 26 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 36,356 contracts, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 2,250 contracts.
The FIIs sold index futures worth Rs 600.18 crore, stock options worth Rs 330.08 crore, index options worth Rs 8,469.2 crore, while they bought Rs 2,186.4 crore in stock futures
F&O Cues
Nifty September futures were down by 0.15% to 25,340.45 at a premium of 61.75 points., with the open interest increasing by 7.23%.
Nifty Bank September futures fell 0.05% to 51,650.7 at a premium of 211.15 points, while open interest grew by 0.06%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Sept. 5 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with 25,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry in Sept. 4, the maximum call open interest was at 59,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 51,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 1,681 crore at the end of August expiry, from Rs 14,622 crore a day earlier to Rs 12,941 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 3,458 crore at the end of July expiry, from Rs 11,495 crore a day earlier to Rs 8,037 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.34 from the previous day's 1.38.