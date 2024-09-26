Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 27 Trade
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 1,11,198 crore, stock futures worth Rs 13,657 crore, and index futures worth Rs 474 crore, while they sold Rs 1,887 crore in stock options.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in stock futures, index options, the cash market, and index futures and net sellers in stock options.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday after two sessions of selling. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 629.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for a fourth session and purchased equities worth Rs 2,405.1 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 91,708 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Sept. 26 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 74,379 contracts at the end of the October expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 58,375 contracts.
F&O Cues
The Nifty September futures were up 0.61% to 26,285 at a premium of 69 points, with the open interest up by 40.16%.
The Nifty Bank October futures were up by 0.3% to 54,497 at a premium of 122 points, while its open interest was up by 4.18%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 3 expiry series indicated most activity at 27,500 call strikes, with 25,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 1, the maximum call open interest was at 54,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 54,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 24,702 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 17,510 crore a day earlier—to Rs 42,212 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 452 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 9,839 crore a day earlier—to Rs 10,291 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.52 from the previous day's 1.41.