Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 26 Trade.

Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for a second session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 973.94 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for a third session and purchased equities worth Rs 1,778.99 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 92,345 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.