Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 26 Trade.
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 56,715 crore, stock futures worth Rs 3,052 crore, index futures worth Rs 679 crore while they bought Rs 1,831 crore in stock options.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in stock futures, index options, the cash market, and index futures and net buyers in stock options.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for a second session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 973.94 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for a third session and purchased equities worth Rs 1,778.99 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 92,345 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Sept. 26 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 24,832 contracts at the end of the September expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 38,325 contracts.
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 56,715 crore, stock futures worth Rs 3,052 crore, and index futures worth Rs 679 crore, while they bought Rs 1,831 crore in stock options.
F&O Cues
The Nifty September futures were up 0.19% to 25,998 at a discount of 6 points, with the open interest down by 22.15%.
The Nifty Bank October futures were up by 0.06% to 54,335 at a premium of 234 points, while its open interest was down by 20%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Sept. 26 expiry series indicated most activity at 27,000 call strikes, with 25,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Sept. 25, the maximum call open interest was at 54,100 and the maximum put open interest was at 54,100.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 5,781 crore at the end of September expiry—from Rs 23,291 crore a day earlier—to Rs 17,510 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 14,603 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 24,442 crore a day earlier—to Rs 9,839 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.41 from the previous day's 1.38.