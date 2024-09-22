Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept 23 Trade
The FIIs bought stock options worth Rs 239 crore, and index futures worth Rs 9,144 crore while they bought Rs 16,401 crore in stock futures, index options worth Rs 32,753 crore.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers across all segments on Friday, including stock futures, index options, the cash market, index futures, and stock options.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors turned net buyers after a day and bought Rs 14,064 crore worth of Indian equities on Friday, the largest buying from foreign portfolio investors so far this year.
The previous highest single-day buying of equity shares was on June 19, when the FPIs bought stocks worth Rs 7,908.4 crore.
Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after five days of buying and sold equities worth approximately Rs 4,427 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 76,572 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The FPIs have bought stocks worth Rs 29,148 crore so far this month, while domestic institutional investors have picked up stocks worth Rs 9,252.8 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Sept. 26 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 98,951 contracts at the end of the September expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 36,650 contracts.
F&O Cues
The Nifty September futures were up 1.18% to 25,767 at a discount of 23 points, with the open interest up by 5.65%.
The Nifty Bank September futures were up by 0.8% to 53,550 at a discount of 243 points, while its open interest was down by 9%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Sept. 26 expiry series indicated most activity at 27,000 call strikes, with 25,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Sept. 25, the maximum call open interest was at 54,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 52,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 2,259 crore at the end of September expiry—from Rs 33,210 crore a day earlier—to Rs 35,469 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 865 crore at the end of September expiry—from Rs 10,312 crore a day earlier—to Rs 9,447 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.43 from the previous day's 1.3.