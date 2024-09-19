Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept 20 Trade
Foreign institutional investors stayed net buyers in the stock futures, index options, while they became net sellers in cash market and index futures, and in the stock options on Thursday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday after two days of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,547.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fifth consecutive session and purchased equities worth approximately Rs 2,012.9 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 76,162 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Sept. 26 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 6,900 contracts at the end of the September expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 7,126 contracts.
The FIIs sold stock options worth Rs 1,980 crore, and index futures worth Rs 924 crore while they bought Rs 3,392 crore in stock futures, index options worth Rs 2,668 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty September futures were up 0.43% to 25,506 at a premium of 91 points, with the open interest down by 0.4%.
The Nifty Bank September futures were up by 0.8% to 53,177 at a premium of 140 points, while its open interest was up by 0.87%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Sept. 19 expiry series indicated most activity at 27,000 call strikes, with 25,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Sept. 18, the maximum call open interest was at 53,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 52,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 415 crore at the end of September expiry—from Rs 33,625 crore a day earlier—to Rs 33,210 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 437 crore at the end of September expiry—from Rs 10,143 crore a day earlier—to Rs 10,312 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.30 from the previous day's 1.21.