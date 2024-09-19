Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept 20 Trade

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday after two days of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,547.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fifth consecutive session and purchased equities worth approximately Rs 2,012.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 76,162 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.