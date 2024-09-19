FPIs Turn Net Sellers After Two Days

NDTV ProfitMarketsFPIs Turn Net Sellers After Two Days
19 Sep 2024, 08:34 PM IST
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,547.5 crore on Sept. 19.

(Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash)

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday after two days of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,547.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fifth consecutive session and purchased equities worth approximately Rs 2,012.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 76,162 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

The FPIs have bought stocks worth Rs 15,084 crore so far this month, while domestic institutional investors have picked up stocks worth Rs 13,679 crore.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 38.25 points or 0.15% higher at 25,415.80, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 236.57 points or 0.29% up at 83,184.80.

