Nifty, Sensex Close At Record Highs As Fed Rate Cut Boosts Risk Appetite: Market Wrap

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Thursday at fresh closing highs as risk appetite increased among traders, with the US Federal Open Market Committee guiding for more rate cuts after reducing the key rate for the first time in over four years.

HDFC Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. contributed the most to gains in the NSE Nifty 50.

Nifty ended 38.25 points, or 0.15% higher at 25,415.80, and Sensex settled up 236.57 points, or 0.29% at 83,184.80.

The US rate-setting panel cut the benchmark federal fund rate by 50 basis points to 4.75–5.00%, in line with market expectations, which helped the benchmarks post fresh highs at open. Nifty rose 0.92% to a fresh high of 25,611.95, and Sensex rose 1.00% to a fresh high of 83,773.61.