Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 17 Trade
Foreign institutional investors stayed net sellers in the cash market, stock futures, stock options and index options, while they bought index futures worth Rs 332 crore on Monday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Monday after five consecutive sessions of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth approximately Rs 1,635 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second consecutive session and purchased equities worth Rs 754.1 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 70,737 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Sept. 26 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 928 contracts at the end of the September expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 3,213 contracts.
FIIs sold stock options worth Rs 2,254 crore, Rs 4,212 crore in stock futures, and index options worth Rs 31,415 crore while they bought index futures worth Rs 332 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty September futures were up 0.25% to 25,442 at a premium of 59 points, with open interest down by 2.9%.
The Nifty Bank September futures were up by 0.64% to 52,261 at a premium of 108 points, while its open interest was down by 4.29%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Sept. 19 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with 25,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Sept. 18, the maximum call open interest was at 53,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 968 crore at the end of September expiry—from Rs 36,539 crore a day earlier—to Rs 35,571 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 419 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 11,395 crore a day earlier—to Rs 10,976 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.2 from the previous day's 1.27.