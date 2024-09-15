Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 16 Trade

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive day on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 2,364.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a day of selling and bought equities worth Rs 2,532.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 70,737 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.