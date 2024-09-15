Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 16 Trade
The FIIs sold stock options worth Rs 1,376 crore, Rs 5,054 crore in stock futures, index options worth Rs 2,215 crore while they bought index futures worth Rs 1,338 crore.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net buyers in the cash market and index futures, while they sold stock options, stock futures, and index options, on Friday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive day on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 2,364.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a day of selling and bought equities worth Rs 2,532.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 70,737 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Sept. 26 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 2,539 contracts at the end of the September expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 15,965 contracts.
F&O Cues
The Nifty September futures were up 0.06% to 25,372 at a premium of 16 points, with open interest down by 1.6%
The Nifty Bank August futures were up by 0.32% to 51,929 at a premium premium of 10 points, while its open interest was up by 0.43%
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Sept. 19 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with 25,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Sept. 18, the maximum call open interest was at 52,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 49,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 566 crore at the end of September expiry—from Rs 37,105 crore a day earlier—to Rs 36,539 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 86 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 11,309 crore a day earlier—to Rs 11,395 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.27 from the previous day's 1.35.