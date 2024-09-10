Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 11
Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 2,208 crore on Tuesday.
Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second day in a row on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers snapping a six-session buying streak.
The FIIs turned net sellers in index options, while remaining net sellers in stock options for the second day in a row, and stock futures and index futures for the fifth session in a row.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second day in a row on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 2,208 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers snapping a six-session buying streak and sold equities worth Rs 275 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 56,944.1 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
However, they remained net sellers in listed companies by Rs 2,031.9 crore, making up for the outflows by inflows of Rs 58,976 crore into the primary market.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Sept. 26 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 997 contracts and decreased short positions by 4,453 contracts.
The FIIs bought index futures worth Rs 1,709 crore and sold index options worth Rs 6.24 lakh crore, stock futures worth Rs 48,730 crore and stock options worth Rs 31,222 crore.
F&O Cues
Nifty September futures rose 0.45% to 25,083 at a premium of 41.9 points, while open interest fell by 3.1%.
Nifty Bank September futures rose by 0.19% to 51,371.2 at a premium of 98.9 points, while open interest fell by 0.65%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Sept. 12 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with 24,600 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Sept. 11, the maximum call open interest was at 59,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 51,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 1,772.5 crore to Rs 15,103.9 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 2,622.2 crore to Rs 8,681.4 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.30 from the previous day's 1.33.