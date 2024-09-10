Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 11

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second day in a row on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 2,208 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers snapping a six-session buying streak and sold equities worth Rs 275 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 56,944.1 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

However, they remained net sellers in listed companies by Rs 2,031.9 crore, making up for the outflows by inflows of Rs 58,976 crore into the primary market.