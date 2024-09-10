Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept 10

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,177 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the sixth session in a row and bought equities worth Rs 1,757 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 55,809.8 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

However, they remained net sellers in listed companies by Rs 2,978.8 crore, making up for the outflows by inflows of Rs 58,788.5 crore into the primary market.