Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept 10
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday after two sessions of selling.
Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday after having been net sellers for two sessions in a row. They turned net buyers in index options after a three-session selling streak, while turning net sellers in stock options. They also remained net sellers in stock futures and index futures for the fourth session in a row.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,177 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the sixth session in a row and bought equities worth Rs 1,757 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 55,809.8 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
However, they remained net sellers in listed companies by Rs 2,978.8 crore, making up for the outflows by inflows of Rs 58,788.5 crore into the primary market.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Sept. 26 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 25,771 contracts and short positions by 55,989 contracts.
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 1.71 lakh crore and sold index futures worth Rs 6,073 crore, stock futures worth Rs 33,684 crore and stock options worth Rs 29,188 crore.
F&O Cues
Nifty September futures rose by 0.35% to 24,985 at a premium of 48.6 points, while open interest fell by 3.92%.
Nifty Bank September futures rose by 1% to 51,267.4 at a premium of 149.6 points, while open interest fell by 6.18%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Sept. 12 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Sept. 11, the maximum call open interest was at 52,900 and the maximum put open interest was at 46,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 12,668.8 crore from Rs 26,000.2 crore a day earlier to Rs 13,331.4 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 3,188.6 crore, from Rs 14,492.2 crore a day earlier to Rs 11,303.6 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors grew to 1.33 from the previous day's 1.24.