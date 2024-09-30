Your Guide To FII Positions On Oct. 1 Trade
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 13,797 crore, stock futures worth Rs 8,819 crore, and index futures worth Rs 1,702 crore, while they bought Rs 574 crore in stock options.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in stock futures, index options, index futures and the cash market, while they were net buyers in stock options.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 9,791.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
This is the highest selling since June 4, when the FPIs offloaded 12,436.2 crore.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth straight session and purchased equities worth Rs 6,645.8 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,00,610 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 23,748 contracts at the end of the October expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 1,128 contracts.
F&O Cues
The Nifty October futures were down 1,35% to 25,990 at a premium of 180 points, with the open interest down by 8.5%.
The Nifty Bank October futures were down by 1.47% to 53,435 at a premium of 457 points, while its open interest was down by 3%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 3 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with 23,050 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 1, the maximum call open interest was at 54,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 43,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 689 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 42,901 crore a day earlier—to Rs 38,731 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 369 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 9,922 crore a day earlier—to Rs 9,553 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.41 from the previous day's 1.59.