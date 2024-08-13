Your Guide To FII Positions On Aug. 14 Trade
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net sellers in index futures, stock options, stock futures and the cash market, while they were net buyers in index options on Tuesday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers on Tuesday for the second consecutive day. The FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 2,107.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic investors remained net buyers for the eighth consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,239.96 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 18,162 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 5,116 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 31,175 contracts.
FIIs bought index options worth Rs 14,345 crore, while they sold Rs 1,472 crore in stock options and index futures worth Rs 2,421 crore, Rs 6,091 crore in stock futures.
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures were down 0.81% to 24,161 at a premium of 22 points, with open interest up 2.5%.
Nifty Bank August futures were down 1.25% to 50,052 at a premium of 221 points, while its open interest was up by 17%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 14 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 23,500 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Aug. 14, the maximum call open interest was at 50,500 and the maximum put open interest was at 42,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 482 crore at the end of August expiry—from Rs 28,507 crore a day earlier—to Rs 28,989 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 2,193 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 14,273 crore a day earlier—to Rs 16,466 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.17 from the previous day's 1.18.