Your Guide To FII Positions For Oct. 28 Trade
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 13,547 crore, stock futures worth Rs 4,065 crore, index futures worth Rs 965 crore and while they sold stock options worth Rs 2,267 crore.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in index options, stock futures, and index futures while they sold in the cash market, stock options during Friday session.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 20th consecutive session on Friday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 24th straight session.
The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,036.75 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 4,159.29 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 20,024.27 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 22,914.63 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 8,433 contracts at the end of the October expiry, while the Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 9,321 contracts. The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains unchanged at 37%:63%.
F&O Cues
The Nifty October futures were down by 0.97% to 24,215 at a premium of 35 points, with the open interest down by 0.6%.
The Nifty Bank October futures were down by 1.4% to 50,895 at a premium of 108 points, while its open interest was up 5.8%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 31 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with the 23,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 30, the maximum call open interest was at 62,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 42,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 2,304 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 31,312 crore a day earlier—to Rs 29,008 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 1,011 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 11,425 crore a day earlier—to Rs 10,414 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors remained flat to 1.21.