Your Guide To FII Positions For Oct. 28 Trade

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 20th consecutive session on Friday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 24th straight session.

The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,036.75 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 4,159.29 crore.

In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 20,024.27 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 22,914.63 crore.