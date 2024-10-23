Your Guide To FII Positions For Oct 24 Trade
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 932 crore, while they bought stock futures worth Rs 6,524 crore, index futures worth Rs 117 crore and stock options worth Rs 307 crore.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in index futures, the cash market and stock options and stock futures, while they sold index options during Thursday session.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 18th consecutive session on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 22nd straight session.
The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 5.685.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 6,039.9 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 24,832.2 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 25,329.5 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 3394 contracts at the end of the October expiry, while the Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 2513 contracts. The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains unchanged at 33%:67%.
F&O Cues
The Nifty October futures were down by 0.21% to 24,487 at a premium of 52 points, with the open interest down by 1.7%.
The Nifty Bank October futures were down by 0.14% to 51,352 at a premium of 113 points, while its open interest was down 6.5%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 24 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with the 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 30, the maximum call open interest was at 62,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 51,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 534 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 32,188 crore a day earlier—to Rs 31,564 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 890 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 13,345 crore a day earlier—to Rs 12,455 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.24 from 1.17 previous session.