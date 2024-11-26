Your Guide To FII Positions For Nov. 27 Trade
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 40,990 crore and index futures worth Rs 3,389 crore while they remained buyers in stock options worth Rs 1,380 crore and stock futures worth Rs 629 crore.
Foreign institutional investors continued their buying streak in the cash market for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. They also remained net buyers in stock futures and stock options. However, FIIs were net sellers in index futures and index options.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second day in a row on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors remained net sellers for the second straight day.
Foreign portfolio investors net bought stocks worth Rs 1,157.7 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs were net sellers of shares worth Rs 1,910.9 crore.
The foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday, ending a 38-session selling streak. They purchased stocks worth Rs 9,947.6 crore, marking the second-largest buying spree by the FPIs this year.
The FPIs have offloaded stocks worth Rs 29,842.1 crore so far in November, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 28,740.3 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Nov. 28 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty futures.
The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains at 35%:65%.
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 40,990 crore and index futures worth Rs 3,389 crore while they remained buyers in stock options worth Rs 1,380 crore and stock futures worth Rs 629 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty November futures were down by 0.28% to 24,205 at a premium of 11 points, with the open interest down by 14.25%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Nov. 28 expiry series indicated most activity at 22,350 call strikes, with the 21,950 put strikes having maximum open interest.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 3,274 crore at the end of November expiry—from Rs 22,640 crore a day earlier—to Rs 19,366 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.32 from 1.31 as compared to the previous session.