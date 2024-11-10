Your Guide To FII Positions For Nov. 11 Trade

On Friday, overseas investors extended their selling streak in Indian equities for the 30th consecutive session in a row, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks valued at Rs 3,404.04 crore, as per provisional data from the National Stock Exchange, while DIIs acquired shares worth approximately Rs 1,748.44 crore.

Over the past five sessions, FPIs have sold a total of Rs 19,637.6 crore in equities, whereas DIIs have accumulated stocks worth Rs 14,391.51 crore.