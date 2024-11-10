Your Guide To FII Positions For Nov. 11 Trade
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 10,421 crore, while they sold stock futures worth Rs 1,146 crore, index futures worth Rs 314 crore, stock options worth Rs 3,378 crore.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the cash market for the 30th consecutive day on Friday. They also maintained a selling position across various derivatives segments, including stock options, index futures, and stock futures. However, they remained net buyers in index options.
FIIs In Cash Market
On Friday, overseas investors extended their selling streak in Indian equities for the 30th consecutive session in a row, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks valued at Rs 3,404.04 crore, as per provisional data from the National Stock Exchange, while DIIs acquired shares worth approximately Rs 1,748.44 crore.
Over the past five sessions, FPIs have sold a total of Rs 19,637.6 crore in equities, whereas DIIs have accumulated stocks worth Rs 14,391.51 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains at 24%:76%.
F&O Cues
The Nifty November futures were down 0.43% to 24,919 at a premium of 71 points, with the open interest down 1.22%.
The Nifty Bank November futures were down by 0.84% to 51,788 at a premium of 227 points, while its open interest was up 2.7%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Nov. 14 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with the 22,250 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Nov. 13, the maximum call open interest was at 52,500 and the maximum put open interest was at 49,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 430 crore at the end of November expiry—from Rs 27,805 crore a day earlier—to Rs 27,375 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures open interest in the market increased Rs 254 crore at the end of November expiry—from Rs 13,491 crore a day earlier—to Rs 13,745 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.32 from 1.36 in the previous session.