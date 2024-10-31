Your Guide To FII Positions For Nov 1 Trade
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 69,838 crore, stock futures worth Rs 355 crore, while they sold index futures worth Rs 1,989 crore, and stock options worth Rs 5,278 crore.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the cash market for the 24th consecutive day, as well as in index futures and stock options. However, they were net buyers in index options and stock futures.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 24th consecutive session on Thursday and offloaded stocks worth a total of Rs 1.25 lakh crore during the period, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 28th straight session.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks with an approximate value of Rs 5,813.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 3,514.6 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 17,240.5 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 14,323.1 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains at 22%:78%.
F&O Cues
The Nifty November futures were down by 0.41% to 24,405 at a premium of 200 points, with the open interest up by 35.16%.
The Nifty Bank November futures were down by 0.43% to 51,954 at a premium of 479 points, while its open interest was up 15.3%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 November. 7 expiry series indicated most activity at 27,000 call strikes, with the 22,450 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Nov. 6, the maximum call open interest was at 60,500 and the maximum put open interest was at 47,500.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 9,060 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 16,708 crore a day earlier—to Rs 25,768 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 1,740 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 11,871 crore a day earlier—to Rs 13,611 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.44 from 1.29 on the previous day.