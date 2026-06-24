Waaree, Premier Energies In Focus: China's WTO Complaint Against India's Solar Push Puts Stocks In Spotlight

Shares of solar manufacturers including Waaree Energies, Premier Energies, Vikram Solar, Emmvee and Adani Solar will be in focus after the World Trade Organization (WTO) agreed to set up a dispute panel to examine China's complaint against India over solar equipment and certain information technology products.

The panel was constituted after consultations between India and China failed to resolve the dispute. China has alleged that India's tariffs, local-content requirements and incentive schemes for solar manufacturing discriminate against Chinese products and violate WTO rules. The complaint covers measures that have become central to India's effort to build a domestic solar manufacturing ecosystem and reduce dependence on imports.

India has pushed back against the allegations, arguing that its policies are fully consistent with WTO obligations. New Delhi has also maintained that the dispute does not represent a serious trade concern and that WTO dispute-settlement resources should be reserved for genuine violations.

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What Is The Case About?

At the heart of the case are several policy measures introduced by India in recent years, including customs duties on imported solar cells and modules, the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), and production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes aimed at boosting local manufacturing capacity.

These initiatives have helped domestic solar manufacturers expand rapidly as India seeks to build a self-reliant clean-energy supply chain.

The key concern now is whether an adverse WTO ruling could eventually force India to dilute some of these protections. If that were to happen, cheaper Chinese imports could intensify competition for domestic manufacturers, potentially affecting margins and market share for local players.

WTO cases typically take several months, and often years, before final rulings are issued and implemented. As a result, the development is currently viewed more as a policy overhang than a near-term earnings risk.

The case also comes amid deepening trade ties between the two countries. China recently became India's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching $151.1 billion in FY26, even as India's trade deficit with Beijing widened to more than $112 billion.

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