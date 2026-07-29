Waaree Energies Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Waaree Energies is expected to report its Q1 FY27 earnings on July 29, with investors watching whether strong execution and capacity expansion helped offset higher copper, silver and freight costs that weighed on margins in the previous quarter.

Here's everything you need to know about Waaree Energies' Q1FY27 results schedule.

Waaree Energies Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 23, Waaree Energies said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 29 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30.

The exchange filing did not mention an interim dividend. The company had recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholders' approval.

Waaree Energies Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

Waaree Energies will host its Q1 FY27 earnings call on July 30 at 11 a.m. to discuss the quarterly results with investors and analysts.

Waaree Energies Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For

Investors will also watch management's commentary on demand trends, order execution, capacity expansion, and the outlook for the remainder of FY27.

Gross margins and operating EBITDA margins (impact of raw material/metal cost inflation)

Execution & ramp-up timelines for the 10 GW integrated Nagpur ingot/wafer plant

Progress and ramp-up milestones for the US 4.2 GW module facility

Domestic vs. export revenue mix

Working capital cycle and cash flow performance

Net profit

Revenue

Waaree Energies Share Price Performance

Shares of Waaree Energies have gained 2.18% over the past five trading sessions. However, the stock has declined 9.38% over the past month and is down 7.18% so far in 2026. It has remained largely flat over the past six months, rising just 0.06%, while it has fallen 15.18% over the past one year.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,865 on Sept. 12, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 2,403 on Jan. 21, 2026, on the NSE.

Waaree Energies Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons from July 1 till 48 hours after the declaration of the Q1FY27 results.

Waaree Energies Q4FY26 Results Highlights

For comparison, here's how the company performed in the previous quarter:

Waaree Energies reported a 111.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 8,480.25 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 4,003.93 crore in Q4FY25. Total income jumped 109.1% YoY to Rs 8,659.98 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 4,140.92 crore in Q4FY25. Consolidated net profit surged 74.8% YoY to Rs 1,126.26 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 644.47 crore in Q4FY25.

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