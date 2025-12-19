US Stock Market Today: Oracle's 7% Surge Pushes Tech-Heavy Nasdaq Up 1%
The surge in Oracle's stock, along with an uptick in the shares of AI hot-bet Nvidia, pushed Nasdaq Composite higher in the first hour of trade.
Oracle's stock zoomed 7% in early trade on Friday, as the software giant is part of the group of American investors to whom China's ByteDance is selling its TikTok US unit.
By 10:15 am (EST), Nasdaq was up 1.01% at 23,229.726. The broader index, S&P 500 was up 0.75% at 6,825.34, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.68% to 48,277.74.
After hitting a high of $194.75, Oracle pared some of the gains to trade 5.9% up at $190.65 apiece at 10:18 am (EST). Nvidia was trading 2.7% higher at $178.85.
Riding the momentum from its strong quarterly results, Micron Technology also emerged as a key gainer in early trade, rising by around 7%. This comes after the stock recorded a 10% climb on Thursday.
Meanwhile, among the major laggards in early trade was Nike, whose stock plunged 9%. The decline came after the sports apparel-maker posted a decline in revenue from its sale in China during the second quarter.
Gold prices remained firm after the US markets opened, as the precious metal was trading 0.22% higher at $4,342.49 an ounce at 10:25 am (EST) in the US spot market. Spot silver saw a sharper climb, trading 1.42% higher at $66.42 an ounce.
Crude oil prices improved, with Brent futures trading 0.45% higher at $60.09 a barrel, whereas the US West Taxes Intermediate futures traded 0.79% higher at $56.44 a barrel.
Bitcoin, the largest traded cryptocurrency, continued its upward climb. The token was trading 3.52% higher at $88,369.27 at 10:30 am (EST).