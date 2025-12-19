Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Open Higher; RIL, L&T Lead Gains
India's benchmark equity indices closed flat on Thursday after a choppy session.
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Open Higher
Stock Market LIVE: Bank Of Japan Hikes Overnight Call Rate
Bank of Japan hikes overnight call rate by 25 bps to 0.75%.
BoJ says it will keep raising rates if economic and price outlook is realised.
Accommodative financial conditions will continue to support the economy.
Chance of the outlook being realised is rising.
Companies are likely to hike wages steadily.
Uncertainties over trade policies have declined.
Uncertainties remain in the US economy, but have declined.
Underlying inflation continues to rise moderately.
Uncertainties around US economy and tariffs have receded.
Yen extends decline to an intraday low against the US dollar after the BoJ decision.
Risk of firms’ wage-setting being interrupted is low.
Real interest rates are expected to stay significantly negative.
Stock Market LIVE: Lenskart Gets Its Most Bullish Price Target
Macquarie has initiated coverage on Lenskart Solutions Ltd. with an ‘Outperform’ rating, citing the company’s vertically integrated supply chain, strong execution track record and significant headroom for market share gains in India and international markets.
Stock Market LIVE: Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Groww
Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 180
Groww has become the largest broker in India
Product velocity a key driver of growth similar to Robinhood
Think Groww has several levers to drive 35% EPS CAGR over FY26-28
See 19% growth in broking business led by client vintage & mkt share gains
See 5x growth in new initiatives like margin trading facility & wealth mgmt.
See 700bps margin expansion
Accenture Commentary Points to Gradual, Not Sharp, Recovery for Indian IT Say Brokerages
Accenture’s latest quarterly commentary reinforces a familiar theme for Indian IT services: demand has neither worsened nor meaningfully improved. While deal activity remains healthy and AI-led transformation continues, brokerages flag limited visibility on discretionary spending revival, keeping expectations for Indian IT growth cautious.
