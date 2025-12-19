Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Open Higher; RIL, L&T Lead Gains

Bank of Japan hikes overnight call rate by 25 bps to 0.75%.

BoJ says it will keep raising rates if economic and price outlook is realised.

Accommodative financial conditions will continue to support the economy.

Chance of the outlook being realised is rising.

Companies are likely to hike wages steadily.

Uncertainties over trade policies have declined.

Uncertainties remain in the US economy, but have declined.

Underlying inflation continues to rise moderately.

Uncertainties around US economy and tariffs have receded.

Yen extends decline to an intraday low against the US dollar after the BoJ decision.

Risk of firms’ wage-setting being interrupted is low.