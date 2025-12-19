Accenture Q1 Review: What It Means For Indian IT Sector? Brokerages Weigh In

Investec highlights that Accenture’s management sees no deterioration or improvement in demand versus last year. Revenue and EBIT came in ahead of consensus, and deal bookings were strong — managed services bookings rose 17%, while consulting bookings increased 7%. However, Accenture retained its FY26 revenue growth guidance of 2–5% in local currency, signalling a lack of confidence in a near-term pickup in discretionary spending.

For Indian IT, Investec notes that commentary continues to focus on reducing revenue leakages and improving deal accretion, rather than a broad-based demand rebound. The brokerage expects this narrative to hold unless there is fresh macro uncertainty, preferring Tech Mahindra, TCS, KPIT and Zensar within its coverage.