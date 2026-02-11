Eicher Motors Q3 Result Review: Most Brokerages Hike Target Price — Here's Why

Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd. will be closely tracked on Wednesday's trade after the company received favourable brokerage calls in the wake of its third-quarter earnings that saw healthy growth and strong capacity expansion, even beating analyst estimates.

The Indian automaker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,421 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, marking a 21.4% uptick as compared to Rs 1,171 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The Royal Enfield maker's revenue saw an uptick of 22.9% to Rs 6,114 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 4,973 crore. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were down 29.6% at Rs 1,557 crore from the prior financial year's Rs 1,201 crore.

Eicher Motors Q3FY26 (Cons,YoY)

Net profit up 21.4% at Rs 1,421 crore vs Rs 1,171 crore

Revenue up 22.9% at Rs 6,114 crore vs Rs 4,973 crore

Ebitda up 29.6% at Rs 1,557 crore vs Rs 1,201 crore

Margin at 25.5% vs 24.2%

In light of its strong third-quarter earnings, most brokerages have hiked the target price on Eicher Motors, including Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and even Citi.

Brokerages On Eicher Motors

Jefferies on Eicher Motors

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 8800 from Rs 8650

Strong Growth and Expanding Capacity

Expect RE to be a key beneficiary of rising 2W demand and premiumisation

Its toughest phase of competition, as well as margin concerns, are behind

Morgan Stanley On Eicher

Maintain Equal-weight; Hike TP to Rs 7578 from Rs 7190

Q3 EBITDA was in line

Given high utilisation rates and a healthy demand outlook, Eicher announced capacity expansion

Commodity pressure persists; offset by selective price hikes, richer mix, and value engineering

Ex VECV, the stock trades at 34x F27 P/E, in line

Citi on Eicher

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 8300 from Rs 8200

Q3 Results Above Estimates; Outlook is Positive

Footfalls, bookings and conversions have seen a sharp increase post GST cuts

Volumes and margins are both witnessing encouraging trends

Hike EBITDA estimates due to better ASP and margins

Increases in EPS are lower due to higher depreciation

Macquarie on Eicher Motors

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 7479

Solid Q3; capacity expansion to meet demand

Margin surprise drove EBITDA beat

Growth outlook constructive

