Ranveer Singh Receives Threat Via WhatsApp Voice Note As Mumbai Police Investigate Extortion Angle

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh received a threat through WhatsApp from unidentified persons, police said on Tuesday.

Security around his residence was increased after Singh received a threat through a voice note and approached police, an official said.

The threat to the `Dhurandhar' star came days after an incident of firing outside the residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty in the city.

Police suspect that members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang could be behind the threat to Ranveer with the purpose of extortion, the official said. The crime branch of Mumbai Police has launched a probe, he added.

Besides Mumbai Police personnel, private guards too have been deployed at the housing society in Central Mumbai where the actor lives.

On Tuesday, the society's managing committee approached police and expressed concern over the deployment of guards. "Since these armed guards are frequently moving with weapons in common areas such as the lobby, gymnasium and children's play area, the society managing committee has expressed serious concern regarding the safety and comfort of other residents," they said in a letter.

Recently, an unidentified shooter had fired five rounds at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Juhu.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar, who has been absconding, purportedly took responsibility for the firing. Five men have been arrested in the case.

ALSO READ: Journalist Ravi Nair Convicted In Adani Defamation Case

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.