Unimech Aerospace Bags 'Buy' Rating As Motilal Oswal initiates Coverage — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd. with a Buy rating and has set a target price of Rs 1,530, based on 50 times FY28E earning per share, implying a potential upside of 27% from the current market price of Rs 1,204.

The brokerage believes the company is strategically positioned to capture structural tailwinds in the aerospace and defense, energy and semiconductor equipment sectors.

Key risks includes high revenue concentration on aerospace, high dependency on top five customers and high dependence on exports and select countries.

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Motilal Oswal Unimech Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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