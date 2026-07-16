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Unimech Aerospace Bags 'Buy' Rating As Motilal Oswal initiates Coverage — Check Target Price

The brokerage believes Unimech is strategically positioned to capture structural tailwinds in the aerospace and defense, energy and semiconductor equipment sectors.

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Unimech Aerospace Bags 'Buy' Rating As Motilal Oswal initiates Coverage — Check Target Price
Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Unimech Aerospace with a Buy rating, with an upside potential of 27%.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd. with a Buy rating and has set a target price of Rs 1,530, based on 50 times FY28E earning per share, implying a potential upside of 27% from the current market price of Rs 1,204.

The brokerage believes the company is strategically positioned to capture structural tailwinds in the aerospace and defense, energy and semiconductor equipment sectors.

Key risks includes high revenue concentration on aerospace, high dependency on top five customers and high dependence on exports and select countries.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Unimech Update.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Groww Target Price Raised After Q1 Results; Motilal Oswal Sees More Upside — Check Key Triggers

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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

 

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