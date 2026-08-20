Turtlemint Fintech Share Price Surges Over 5% After Jefferies Initiates Coverage With 'Buy'

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions shares gained as much as 5.46% intraday to Rs 146.50 on Thursday, extending the recent momentum in the newly listed insurance-tech stock. The stock was trading around Rs 144.49 later in the session, up about 4%, according to the intraday chart.

The buying interest comes shortly after Jefferies initiated coverage on Turtlemint with a Buy rating and a Rs 190 price target, citing the company's growth opportunity in India's insurance distribution market.

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions

Turtlemint Stock: Why Is The Market Taking Notice?

Jefferies expects Turtlemint's revenue to grow at a 38% CAGR over the next three years, with the brokerage pointing to the company's position in the point-of-sale-person insurance distribution segment as a key growth driver. Turtlemint is currently among the larger players in this market, giving it room to benefit as insurance penetration expands across India.

The latest move also follows a strong response to the company's first-quarter performance. Turtlemint reported a 40% year-on-year increase in revenue to Rs 294 crore for the June quarter, while its net loss narrowed 19% to Rs 37.9 crore.

Turtlemint IPO, Listing And Stock Performance

Turtlemint made its stock-market debut on June 29 following an Rs 883-crore IPO, which had an issue price of Rs 152 per share. The stock initially listed at a discount to the issue price.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.