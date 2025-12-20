Trump-Fueled Crypto Boom Fizzles In Brutal Year For Retail Traders

Joaquin Morales didn’t think Bitcoin would keep dropping.

The largest cryptocurrency had just hit a record high of $126,000 for the first time ever, the sort of move enthusiasts had been banking on after President Donald Trump’s reelection. For months, analysts had been predicting a bull run lasting for years, fueled by an administration that championed digital assets.

That’s why the 21-year-old decided to buy the dip when Bitcoin’s price moved lower in early fall. A few days later, when it fell again, he snapped up more. And then even more during the next drop. But the token just kept spiraling down.

“I caught the falling knife like five times,” said Morales, an undergraduate at IE University in Madrid. He has one word to describe this year in cryptocurrency: traicionero, which translates in English to “treacherous.”

Retail traders around the world are contending with similar realities as 2025 draws to a close. The year started with high hopes for crypto, boosted by looser regulations, lower interest rates and buy-in from big financial institutions. It’s ending with Bitcoin down some 10% from last December, and billions of dollars in bets wiped out after roughly $1 trillion was knocked off the combined market value of all cryptocurrencies.