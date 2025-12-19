Trump Halts Green Card Lottery Programme — How Will Indians Be Affected? All You Need To Know

The diversity visa programme allocates up to 50,000 green cards annually through a lottery system to applicants from countries with historically low immigration to the United States, many of them in Africa and parts of Europe.

The aim is to diversify the immigrant population by excluding countries that have sent more than 50,000 immigrants over the previous five fiscal years.

As a result, India, China, Mexico and the Philippines are typically excluded from eligibility. India’s immigration numbers to the US have remained well above the threshold for years.

According to data from the US Department of Homeland Security, 93,450 Indians immigrated to the US in 2021, rising to 127,010 in 2022. In 2023, the figure stood at 78,070, still high enough to keep India ineligible for the lottery until at least 2028.

Nearly 2 crore people applied for the 2025 diversity visa lottery, with more than 1.31 lakh applicants selected, including family members. Selected applicants are required to undergo extensive background checks before being granted entry.