Trent, ICICI Prudential, Tata Chemicals Among Five Stocks To Trade Ex-Dividend Today

Trent Ltd., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Avantel Ltd. and JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. are the five stocks that will trade ex-dividend on Thursday.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout has been fixed as June 12.

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (June 12 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by June 11 will be the beneficiaries.

Trent's board announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for financial year 2025. The total value of the dividend to be disbursed amounts to around Rs 177.74 crore.

The company has 2.83 lakh retail investors holding nominal share capital up to Rs 2 lakh, owning 13.42% equity. They will get a dividend worth Rs 23.85 crore.