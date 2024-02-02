U.S. Treasury Yields Surge As Hot Jobs Data Dashes Rate-Cut Hopes
(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields leapt after stronger-than-anticipated January employment data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to defer cutting interest rates until at least the second quarter.
Short-dated Treasuries, more sensitive to monetary policy shifts, led the move, with the two-year yield rising as much as 19.5 basis points to 4.397%. The 10-year yield climbed only as much as 13 basis points to 4.01%. Two- to five-year yields remained 15 basis points higher on the day.
Swap contracts referencing the March Fed meeting date cut the odds of a quarter-point rate cut in half, to about 15%, while the May contract no longer fully priced in a cut, which it had for more than a month. The jobs report included an increase in nonfarm payrolls nearly double the median estimate in Bloomberg’s survey of economists and much stronger-than-expected wage growth.
“This means March is off the table,” Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens’ College, Cambridge, and a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, said Friday in an interview on Bloomberg Television. It also means that this year overall you are “more likely to get the three cuts” that the Fed has been signaling, fewer than traders have been pricing in.
The odds of Fed rate cuts beginning in March have taken center stage over the past week — zooming back and forth between about one-in-three to two-in-three in response to economic data, declines in US bank stocks and comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
The central bank cutting rates in March was viewed as a near-certainty as recently as December, when Fed policy makers stopped forecasting additional rate hikes and inflation moved toward the central bank’s 2% target on a six-month basis. A March cut was still considered likelier than not in mid-January, and several Wall Street banks were forecasting one.
This week, however, a strong gauge of December job openings on Tuesday left the market pricing in only about a third of a March rate cut. It briefly came back into favor the next day after a measure of January private-sector payroll growth fell short of expectations and regional bank shares fell. Then, Powell in comments after the latest Fed policy meeting said he considered a March rate cut unlikely at this point, and the market-implied odds fell back toward their lows.
The bond market still expects rate cuts to begin later this year. Powell in Wednesday’s comments said policy makers were mindful of the risk of keeping rates at their current 20-year high for too long, and were encouraged by the progress on inflation.
The December swap contract priced in about 120 basis points of rate cuts this year, about 25 basis points fewer than before the jobs data.
“Whether the Fed goes in March or May, the pivot has happened and monetary policy will be wind at the sails of fixed-income investors in this strong economic environment,” said Lindsay Rosner, head of multi-sector fixed income investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
