Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Add Rs 23,309 Crore In Market Cap, Led By TCS, RIL

The top 10 most-valued firms added a cumulative Rs 23,309.8 crore in market valuation on Monday, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers. Bharti Airtel Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. were among the losers for the day.

TCS added Rs 27,058.6 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 16.4 lakh crore and RIL approximately added Rs 13,803 crore with its market cap rising to Rs 20.1 lakh crore. Infosys Ltd. and State Bank of India Ltd. were also among the winners in the session.