Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Add Rs 23,309 Crore In Market Cap, Led By TCS, RIL
Infosys and State Bank of India were also among the winners in the session.
The top 10 most-valued firms added a cumulative Rs 23,309.8 crore in market valuation on Monday, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers. Bharti Airtel Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. were among the losers for the day.
TCS added Rs 27,058.6 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 16.4 lakh crore and RIL approximately added Rs 13,803 crore with its market cap rising to Rs 20.1 lakh crore. Infosys Ltd. and State Bank of India Ltd. were also among the winners in the session.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 31.50 points, or 0.13% higher at 24,572.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 12.16 points or 0.02% lower at 80,424.68.
The valuation of Airtel fell by Rs 8,363.9 crore to Rs 8.84 lakh crore. ICICI Bank also lost Rs 7,961.8 crore, taking its market cap to Rs 8.24 lakh crore. Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and ITC Ltd. were also among the losers in the session.
RIL remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank Ltd., Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC and L&T.