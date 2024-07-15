"The top 10 most valued firms together gained Rs 18,000 crore in market capitalisation on Friday, with State Bank of India and ITC Ltd. witnessing the maximum gains.The NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.35% on Monday, with the market value of SBI rising nearly Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 7.87 lakh crore.ITC gained Rs 6,000 crore, taking its market value to Rs 5.79 lakh crore..Among the top 10 valued firms, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. fell the most. It lost Rs 6,000 crore, thereby dragging its market cap to Rs 15.08 lakh crore, while Infosys Ltd.'s market value fell by Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 7.09 lakh crore. Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Monday.Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,865 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the second session and sold equities worth Rs 331 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 23,921 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day..Reliance Industries Ltd. remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., SBI, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC, and Larsen and Toubro Ltd..All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On July 16"