Titan Shares Slump Over 7% On PM Modi's 'Postpone Gold Purchases'; Brokerages Hike Targets

Titan Company Ltd shares are under pressure on the back of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Indians to conserve fuel, avoid unnecessary foreign travel and even postpone non-essential gold purchases. Titan shares slumped over 7.5% to trade at around Rs 4,165.60 apiece, as of 10:15 am.

Of the 37 analysts tracking this stock, 28 have a 'buy' call, six have a 'hold' call, and three have a 'sell' call on Titan.

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This is after brokerages turned more constructive on Titan after the jewellery and lifestyle retailer delivered a stronger-than-expected March quarter, driven by resilient demand despite sharply higher gold prices. The company reported a 35% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,179 crore, while revenue surged 80% to Rs 26,920 crore, aided by robust jewellery and bullion sales. Management also guided for strong growth in the first half of FY27, reinforcing confidence that demand remains healthy even in a volatile gold-price environment.

Goldman Sachs on Titan

Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating and hikes the target price to Rs 5,400 from Rs 5,000.

Q4 delivered a margin beat along with strong sales growth guidance in the jewellery business.

Jewellery EBIT growth is expected to remain healthy.

Watches and Eyewear continued to deliver steady performance.

Citi on Titan

Citi maintains a Neutral rating and raises the target price to Rs 5,075 from Rs 4,750.

Jewellery revenue growth was supported by healthy demand momentum.

Jewellery margins contracted materially due to higher bullion prices and transfer pricing impact.

Management highlighted front-loading of wedding purchases amid rising gold prices.

Competitive intensity and an unfavourable product mix weighed on profitability.

Near-term demand outlook remains resilient.

HSBC on Titan

HSBC retains a Buy rating and raises the target price to Rs 4,930 from Rs 4,510.

Q4 was strong, with underlying strength in the jewellery business despite elevated gold prices.

Reported revenue beat was supported by high bullion sales.

The brokerage raises FY27–28 EPS estimates by 3–5% on the back of strong jewellery performance.

Management expects H1FY27 growth to exceed 30%.

Growth is likely to moderate in H2FY27 due to a high base and uncertainty around gold prices.

JPMorgan on Titan

JPMorgan upgrades Titan to Overweight from Neutral and raises the target price to Rs 5,400 from Rs 4,700.

The brokerage views Titan as a moat-led compounder with strong brand strength and execution.

Q4 marked a strong FY26 exit, with broad-based growth across segments.

The jewellery business continues to benefit from structural tailwinds.

Buyer growth recovery, wedding purchases and higher studded traction supported execution.

Management is targeting 15–20% medium-term growth.

Domestic jewellery margins are expected to sustain at around 11%.

JPMorgan raises FY27–28 EPS estimates by 4–5%.

Valuations appear attractive relative to peers such as Avenue Supermarts, Trent and Nykaa.

Morgan Stanley on Titan

Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating and raises the target price to Rs 5,212 from Rs 5,102.

Q4 results beat expectations, with operating performance ahead of estimates.

Jewellery growth was driven by healthy demand momentum.

Rising gold prices continued to support customer interest and higher ticket sizes.

Management reiterated confidence in sustained double-digit jewellery revenue growth.

Margins are expected to remain well supported.

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